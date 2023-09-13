The Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx are playing in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Lynx matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-9.5) 159.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-8.5) 159.5 -450 +310 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Sun vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Sun have won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.
  • The Lynx have covered 20 times in 39 matchups with a spread this year.
  • Connecticut has been favored by 9.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • When playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this year, Minnesota has an ATS record of 3-6.
  • Sun games have hit the over 22 out of 38 times this season.
  • So far this season, 23 out of the Lynx's 39 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.