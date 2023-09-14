If you live in Bristol County, Massachusetts and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Medway High School at Fairhaven High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 14

6:30 PM ET on September 14 Location: Fairhaven, MA

Fairhaven, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15

6:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Dighton, MA

Dighton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Dartmouth High School at Greater New Bedford RVT High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15

6:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: New Bedford, MA

New Bedford, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School at Seekonk High School