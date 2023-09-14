Middlesex County, Massachusetts has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Marlborough High School at Falmouth High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 14

6:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Falmouth, MA

Falmouth, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Weston High School at Gloucester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Gloucester, MA

Gloucester, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Nashua High School South at Lowell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Lowell, MA

Lowell, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Malden Catholic High School at Bedford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Bedford, MA

Bedford, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

North Middlesex Regional High School at Greater Lowell Technical High School