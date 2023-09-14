Massachusetts High School Football Live Streams in Middlesex County This Week
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Middlesex County, Massachusetts has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Marlborough High School at Falmouth High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Falmouth, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Weston High School at Gloucester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Gloucester, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nashua High School South at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lowell, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Malden Catholic High School at Bedford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Bedford, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
North Middlesex Regional High School at Greater Lowell Technical High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Tyngsboro, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
