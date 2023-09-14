This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Medway High School at Fairhaven High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 14

6:30 PM ET on September 14 Location: Fairhaven, MA

Fairhaven, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Westwood High School at Bellingham High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 14

6:30 PM ET on September 14 Location: Bellingham, MA

Bellingham, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Dedham High School at Medfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Medfield, MA

Medfield, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School at Carver Middle High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on September 15

5:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Carver, MA

Carver, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Xaverian Brothers High School at Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School