The New England Patriots have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl, 19th-ranked in the league as of September 14.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +900

+900 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England put together a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, eight Patriots games went over the point total.

New England ranked 26th in total offense (314.6 yards per game) and eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per game) last year.

Last season the Patriots were 4-4 at home and 4-5 away.

When underdogs, New England had just one win (1-7) versus its 7-1 record as the favored team.

In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Patriots Impact Players

Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Stevenson scored one touchdown, with 69 receptions for 421 yards.

In 14 games, Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

Also, Jones ran for 102 yards and one TD.

In 15 games for the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott ran for 876 yards (58.4 per game) and 12 TDs.

In 16 games played for the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 catches for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

As a key defensive contributor, Matthew Judon amassed 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, and 15.5 sacks in 16 games last year.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +800 2 September 17 Dolphins - +1600 3 September 24 @ Jets - +5000 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1000 5 October 8 Saints - +3000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +900 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +1600 9 November 5 Commanders - +10000 10 November 12 Colts - +25000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +8000 13 December 3 Chargers - +2000 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6600 15 December 18 Chiefs - +650 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +8000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +900 18 January 7 Jets - +5000

