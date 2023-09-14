Root for your favorite local high school football team in Plymouth County, Massachusetts this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Abington High School at Apponequet Regional High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 14

6:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Lakeville, MA

Lakeville, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Martha's Vineyard Regional High School at Cardinal Spellman High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 14

6:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Brockton, MA

Brockton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School at Carver Middle High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on September 15

5:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Carver, MA

Carver, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Xaverian Brothers High School at Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15

6:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Bridgewater, MA

Bridgewater, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitman-Hanson Regional High School at Scituate High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Scituate, MA

Scituate, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hingham High School at Hanover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Hanover, MA

Hanover, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshfield High School at Methuen High School