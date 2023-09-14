Massachusetts High School Football Live Streams in Plymouth County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Plymouth County, Massachusetts this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Abington High School at Apponequet Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Lakeville, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martha's Vineyard Regional High School at Cardinal Spellman High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Brockton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School at Carver Middle High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Carver, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Xaverian Brothers High School at Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Bridgewater, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitman-Hanson Regional High School at Scituate High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Scituate, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hingham High School at Hanover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hanover, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshfield High School at Methuen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Methuen, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
