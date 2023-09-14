How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 14
Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will play Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Thursday at Fenway Park, at 1:35 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in baseball with 171 total home runs.
- Boston is sixth in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox's .263 batting average is third-best in the majors.
- Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (721 total, five per game).
- The Red Sox are seventh in MLB with a .329 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 11 average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the majors.
- Boston's 4.59 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox have the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.358).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox are sending Tanner Houck (4-9) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 4-9 with a 5.28 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Houck is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the season in this outing.
- Houck will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.
- He has not had an appearance yet in which he did not give up at least one earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/8/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-2
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Kyle Bradish
|9/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 13-12
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Jack Flaherty
|9/10/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-3
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-2
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Randy Vasquez
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Carlos Rodón
|9/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Michael King
|9/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|José Berríos
|9/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Chris Bassitt
|9/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/18/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Jordan Montgomery
