Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will play Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Thursday at Fenway Park, at 1:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in baseball with 171 total home runs.

Boston is sixth in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .263 batting average is third-best in the majors.

Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (721 total, five per game).

The Red Sox are seventh in MLB with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 11 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Boston's 4.59 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.358).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox are sending Tanner Houck (4-9) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 4-9 with a 5.28 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Houck is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the season in this outing.

Houck will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

He has not had an appearance yet in which he did not give up at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Orioles L 11-2 Home Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish 9/9/2023 Orioles L 13-12 Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/10/2023 Orioles W 7-3 Home Brayan Bello Grayson Rodriguez 9/12/2023 Yankees L 3-2 Home Nick Pivetta Randy Vasquez 9/12/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Kutter Crawford Carlos Rodón 9/14/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Michael King 9/14/2023 Yankees - Home Chris Sale Clarke Schmidt 9/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brayan Bello José Berríos 9/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Chris Sale Chris Bassitt 9/17/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nick Pivetta Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/18/2023 Rangers - Away Tanner Houck Jordan Montgomery

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.