The Boston Red Sox (73-72) will rely on Rafael Devers when they host Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (73-72) at Fenway Park on Thursday, September 14. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The Red Sox are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Yankees (+100). A 9.5-run over/under has been listed for the game.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck - BOS (4-9, 5.28 ERA) vs Michael King - NYY (4-5, 2.82 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Red Sox and Yankees matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Red Sox (-120) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $18.33 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Rafael Devers get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 65 times and won 33, or 50.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Red Sox have a record of 32-26 (55.2%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox have a 2-3 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (44.2%) in those contests.

The Yankees have a mark of 19-24 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th

