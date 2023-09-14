ACC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 3
Trying to find information on the best bets in ACC play in Week 3? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson matchup, and taking Purdue (+2.5) over Syracuse on the spread. Find more analysis on those college football games, and potential options to use in a parlay, by scrolling down.
Best Week 3 ACC Spread Bets
Pick: Purdue +2.5 vs. Syracuse
- Matchup: Syracuse Orange at Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Purdue by 10.4 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Boston College +25.5 vs. Florida State
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 13.6 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Minnesota +7.5 vs. North Carolina
- Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at North Carolina Tar Heels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 2.0 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 3 ACC Total Bets
Under 51.5 - Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Clemson Tigers
- Projected Total: 31.0 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 47.5 - Florida State vs. Boston College
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles
- Projected Total: 62.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Over 48.5 - Virginia vs. Maryland
- Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at Maryland Terrapins
- Projected Total: 62.3 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 15
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Week 3 ACC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Louisville
|2-0 (1-0 ACC)
|47.5 / 17.0
|582.0 / 327.0
|Duke
|2-0 (1-0 ACC)
|35.0 / 7.0
|444.5 / 317.5
|Florida State
|2-0 (0-0 ACC)
|55.5 / 18.5
|524.0 / 359.0
|Miami (FL)
|2-0 (0-0 ACC)
|43.0 / 18.0
|472.0 / 324.0
|North Carolina
|2-0 (0-0 ACC)
|35.5 / 25.5
|482.0 / 422.5
|Wake Forest
|2-0 (0-0 ACC)
|36.5 / 18.5
|455.5 / 337.0
|Syracuse
|2-0 (0-0 ACC)
|56.5 / 3.5
|586.5 / 212.0
|Virginia Tech
|1-1 (0-0 ACC)
|26.5 / 20.5
|327.0 / 361.0
|NC State
|1-1 (0-0 ACC)
|24.0 / 29.5
|354.0 / 364.5
|Boston College
|1-1 (0-0 ACC)
|27.5 / 27.5
|358.5 / 366.0
|Pittsburgh
|1-1 (0-0 ACC)
|33.0 / 17.0
|376.5 / 248.5
|Clemson
|1-1 (0-1 ACC)
|36.5 / 22.5
|550.5 / 223.5
|Georgia Tech
|1-1 (0-1 ACC)
|41.0 / 26.0
|533.0 / 382.5
|Virginia
|0-2 (0-0 ACC)
|24.0 / 42.5
|298.0 / 447.0
