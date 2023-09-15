In Essex County, Massachusetts, there are exciting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Essex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Greater Lawrence Technical High School at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on September 15

3:45 PM ET on September 15 Location: South Hamilton, MA

South Hamilton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at North Andover High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15

6:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: North Andover, MA

North Andover, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Beverly High School at North Andover High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15

6:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: North Andover, MA

North Andover, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Amesbury High School at Essex Tech

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15

6:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Hathorne, MA

Hathorne, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lynnfield High School at Newburyport High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15

6:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Newburyport, MA

Newburyport, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Weston High School at Gloucester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Gloucester, MA

Gloucester, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshfield High School at Methuen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Methuen, MA

Methuen, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

St John's Preparatory School at Central Catholic High School