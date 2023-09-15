We have 2023 high school football action in Franklin County, Massachusetts this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

McCann Technical High School at Ralph C Mahar Regional High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Orange, MA

Orange, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Frontier Regional High School at Franklin County Technical High School