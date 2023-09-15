Friday's contest at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (80-67) taking on the Boston Red Sox (74-73) at 7:07 PM ET (on September 15). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-3 victory for the Blue Jays, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (10-10) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (12-8) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 matchups.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (50%) in those games.

Boston has a win-loss record of 22-12 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging five runs per game (731 total).

The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule