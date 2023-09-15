The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers hit the field against George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 174 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Boston is sixth in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston has scored 731 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

Boston averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Boston has pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.359 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Brayan Bello (12-8) will make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

He has 14 quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Bello will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Orioles W 7-3 Home Brayan Bello Grayson Rodriguez 9/12/2023 Yankees L 3-2 Home Nick Pivetta Randy Vasquez 9/12/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Kutter Crawford Carlos Rodón 9/14/2023 Yankees W 5-0 Home Tanner Houck Michael King 9/14/2023 Yankees L 8-5 Home Nick Robertson Clarke Schmidt 9/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brayan Bello José Berríos 9/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Chris Sale Chris Bassitt 9/17/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nick Pivetta Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/18/2023 Rangers - Away Kutter Crawford Jordan Montgomery 9/19/2023 Rangers - Away Tanner Houck Nathan Eovaldi 9/20/2023 Rangers - Away Brayan Bello Jon Gray

