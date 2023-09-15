How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 15
The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers hit the field against George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 174 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- Boston is sixth in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox's .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- Boston has scored 731 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- Boston averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.
- Boston has pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.359 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox's Brayan Bello (12-8) will make his 26th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- He has 14 quality starts in 25 chances this season.
- Bello will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/10/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-3
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-2
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Randy Vasquez
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Carlos Rodón
|9/14/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-0
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Michael King
|9/14/2023
|Yankees
|L 8-5
|Home
|Nick Robertson
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|José Berríos
|9/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Chris Bassitt
|9/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/18/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9/20/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Jon Gray
