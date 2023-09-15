When the Toronto Blue Jays (80-67) and Boston Red Sox (74-73) meet at Rogers Centre on Friday, September 15, Jose Berrios will get the call for the Blue Jays, while the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello to the hill. The game will begin at 7:07 PM ET.

The Red Sox are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Blue Jays (-140). The total is 8 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (10-10, 3.63 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (12-8, 3.68 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Blue Jays Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -135 +114 - 8 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -140 +115 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have won 55, or 53.9%, of the 102 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Blue Jays have a 37-30 record (winning 55.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have come away with 37 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 22 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Red Sox had a record of 2-4.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

