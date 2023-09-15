The Toronto Blue Jays (80-67) carry a four-game losing run into a home matchup versus the Boston Red Sox (74-73), at 7:07 PM ET on Friday.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Jose Berrios (10-10, 3.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Brayan Bello (12-8, 3.68 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (10-10, 3.63 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (12-8, 3.68 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

The Red Sox will send Bello (12-8) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 142 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 24-year-old has put together a 3.68 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings over 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.

Bello is trying to pick up his 15th quality start of the season in this outing.

Bello will try to prolong a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

So far during the 2023 campaign he has given up at least one earned run in all of his appearances.

Brayan Bello vs. Blue Jays

The opposing Blue Jays offense has a collective .258 batting average, and is fifth in the league with 1297 total hits and 16th in MLB play with 669 runs scored. They have the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.417) and are 18th in all of MLB with 169 home runs.

In five innings over one appearance against the Blue Jays this season, Bello has a 3.6 ERA and a 1.4 WHIP while his opponents are batting .286.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos

Berrios (10-10) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, a 3.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.199 in 29 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Berrios has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 29 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.199 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 29th.

José Berríos vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox have scored 731 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB. They are batting .263 for the campaign with 174 home runs, 15th in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Red Sox to go 22-for-70 with five doubles, six home runs and 12 RBI in 17 innings this season.

