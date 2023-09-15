Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Worcester County, Massachusetts this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

    Friday

    St Bernard's Central Catholic High School at Northbridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Whitinsville, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School at Athol High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Athol, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Palmer High School at Quaboag Regional High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Warren, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Auburn High School at Tantasqua Regional High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Fiskdale, MA
    • Conference: South Worcester County - A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    La Salle Academy at St John's High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Shrewsbury, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Lunenburg High School at Sutton High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: Sutton, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

