Massachusetts High School Football Live Streams in Worcester County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Worcester County, Massachusetts this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Friday
St Bernard's Central Catholic High School at Northbridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Whitinsville, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School at Athol High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Athol, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palmer High School at Quaboag Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Warren, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburn High School at Tantasqua Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fiskdale, MA
- Conference: South Worcester County - A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Salle Academy at St John's High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Shrewsbury, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Lunenburg High School at Sutton High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Sutton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
