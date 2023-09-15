Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Worcester County, Massachusetts this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!

Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Friday

St Bernard's Central Catholic High School at Northbridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Whitinsville, MA

Whitinsville, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School at Athol High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Athol, MA

Athol, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Palmer High School at Quaboag Regional High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Warren, MA

Warren, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Auburn High School at Tantasqua Regional High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Fiskdale, MA

Fiskdale, MA Conference: South Worcester County - A

South Worcester County - A How to Stream: Watch Here

La Salle Academy at St John's High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Shrewsbury, MA

Shrewsbury, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Lunenburg High School at Sutton High School