The BYU Cougars (2-0) will look to upset the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 47.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Arkansas vs. BYU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arkansas vs. BYU Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  Channel: ESPN2
  • City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Arkansas vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline BYU Moneyline
BetMGM Arkansas (-8.5) 47.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Arkansas (-8.5) 47.5 -340 +270 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Arkansas (-8.5) 47.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Arkansas vs. BYU Betting Trends

  • Arkansas went 6-7-0 ATS last season.
  • The Razorbacks covered the spread once when favored by 8.5 points or more last season (in three opportunities).
  • BYU put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last season.
  • The Cougars won their only game last year when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Arkansas & BYU 2023 Futures Odds

Arkansas
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
To Win the SEC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000
BYU
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

