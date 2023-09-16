Beau Hossler is in 35th place, at -2, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Looking to bet on Beau Hossler at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5500 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Beau Hossler Insights

Hossler has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in four of his last 15 rounds played.

Over his last 15 rounds, Hossler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In his past five appearances, Hossler has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Hossler has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 31 -6 266 0 19 0 2 $2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Hossler's past seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 35th.

Hossler has made the cut five times in his previous seven entries in this event.

Hossler finished 35th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

The par-72 course measures 7,123 yards this week, 105 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Hossler has played in the past year has been 158 yards longer than the 7,123 yards Silverado CC (North) will be at for this event.

Hossler's Last Time Out

Hossler was in the 16th percentile on par 3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 88th percentile on par 4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, averaging 3.90 strokes on those 48 holes.

Hossler shot better than 42% of the competitors at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

Hossler failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (the tournament average was 3.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hossler recorded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Hossler's nine birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were more than the field average (8.8).

In that most recent outing, Hossler carded a bogey or worse on four of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.4).

Hossler ended the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.3.

On the eight par-5s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hossler recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.5.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Hossler Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Hossler's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.