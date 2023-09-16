Our projection model predicts the Florida State Seminoles will defeat the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, September 16 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Alumni Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Boston College vs. Florida State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Boston College (+25.5) Over (46) Florida State 38, Boston College 24

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Eagles based on the moneyline is 6.2%.

The Eagles have not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-2-0).

The Eagles have gone over in all of their two games with a set total.

The average total for Boston College games this season is 5.5 more points than the point total of 46 in this outing.

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Seminoles have an implied win probability of 98.0%.

The Seminoles are unbeaten against the spread this season.

Florida State is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 25.5-point favorites.

Every Seminoles game has hit the over this season.

The average total for Florida State games this season has been 55, nine points higher than the total for this game.

Eagles vs. Seminoles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 55.5 18.5 66 13 -- -- Boston College 27.5 27.5 27.5 27.5 -- --

