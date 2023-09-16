The Boston College Eagles (1-1) are 26.5-point underdogs in a home ACC matchup with the No. 3 Florida State Seminoles (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Alumni Stadium. The over/under is set at 48.

Florida State has the 50th-ranked defense this season (18.5 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with 55.5 points per game. In terms of total offense, Boston College ranks 88th in the FBS (358.5 total yards per game) and 83rd defensively (366 total yards allowed per contest).

Boston College vs. Florida State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Florida State vs Boston College Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida State -26.5 -110 -110 48 -110 -110 -5000 +1500

Week 3 ACC Betting Trends

Boston College Betting Records & Stats

Boston College Stats Leaders

Last season Zay Flowers caught 78 balls on 128 targets for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Phil Jurkovec played 12 games last year, and piled up 1,711 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 59.5% completion percentage.

Pat Garwo III scampered for 403 rushing yards (33.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns while averaging 3.1 yards per carry.

Garwo put up 241 yards and zero touchdowns on 29 grabs in the receiving game.

To go along with 1,254 passing yards (104.5 yards per game), Emmett Morehead threw for 10 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 59.9%.

Donovan Ezeiruaku helped lead the defense with 38 tackles, five TFL, and 7.5 sacks in 12 games.

On defense, Vinny DePalma collected one sack to go with four TFL and 46 tackles.

Kam Arnold helped on defense with two interceptions to go along with 45 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and one pass defended in 12 games.

Marcus Valdez was a big player on D last year, with 21 tackles, six TFL, and four sacks.

