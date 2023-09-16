The No. 3 Florida State Seminoles (2-0) and the Boston College Eagles (1-1) square off on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Alumni Stadium in a battle of ACC opponents.

On the offensive side of the ball, Florida State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 11th-best in the FBS by averaging 524 yards per game. The defense ranks 75th (359 yards allowed per game). Boston College is generating 27.5 points per contest on offense this season (78th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 27.5 points per contest (91st-ranked) on defense.

Boston College vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Boston College vs. Florida State Key Statistics

Boston College Florida State 358.5 (93rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 524 (20th) 366 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359 (71st) 174 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.5 (24th) 184.5 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.5 (25th) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 2 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (46th)

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has been a dual threat for Boston College this season. He has 339 passing yards (169.5 per game) while completing 58.8% of his passes. He's tossed four touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 136 yards (68 ypg) on 25 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kye Robichaux has collected 102 yards (on 21 carries) with one touchdown.

Jaden Williams paces his team with 105 receiving yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Lewis Bond has put together a 95-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught nine passes on 11 targets.

Ryan O'Keefe's nine receptions (on 12 targets) have netted him 64 yards (32 ypg).

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 517 yards (258.5 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 63.3% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 58 rushing yards on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Trey Benson has racked up 126 yards on 21 carries while finding the end zone three times.

Caziah Holmes has racked up 63 yards on four attempts, scoring one time.

Keon Coleman's 170 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has registered 12 catches and four touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has hauled in seven receptions totaling 104 yards so far this campaign.

Lawrance Toafili has a total of 55 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five passes.

