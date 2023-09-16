The No. 3 Florida State Seminoles (2-0) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Boston College Eagles (1-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Alumni Stadium. The Eagles will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 25.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 49.5 points.

Boston College vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Boston College vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 3 Odds

Boston College vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Boston College is winless against the spread this year (0-2-0).

Florida State has covered twice in two games with a spread this season.

The Seminoles have won their only game this season when playing as at least 25.5-point favorites.

Boston College 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

