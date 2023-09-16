Boston College vs. Florida State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The No. 3 Florida State Seminoles (2-0) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Boston College Eagles (1-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Alumni Stadium. The Eagles will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 25.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 49.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida State vs. Boston College matchup.
Boston College vs. Florida State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Channel: ABC
- City: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
Boston College vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-25.5)
|49.5
|-5000
|+1500
|DraftKings
|Florida State (-25.5)
|49
|-3200
|+1400
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-26.5)
|49.5
|-
|-
Week 3 Odds
Boston College vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- Boston College is winless against the spread this year (0-2-0).
- Florida State has covered twice in two games with a spread this season.
- The Seminoles have won their only game this season when playing as at least 25.5-point favorites.
Boston College 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
