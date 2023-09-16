The Centennial Cup is at stake when the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) and Colorado State Rams (0-1) square off on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes are big favorites, by 23.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 59.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado vs. Colorado State matchup.

Colorado vs. Colorado State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Colorado vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Colorado vs. Colorado State Betting Trends

Colorado has compiled a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Colorado State has not won against the spread this year in one chances.

Colorado & Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds

Colorado To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 To Win the Pac-12 +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800 Colorado State To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800

