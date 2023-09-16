The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) and UMass Minutemen (1-2) will battle in a matchup at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Eastern Michigan vs. UMass?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Eastern Michigan 30, UMass 21

Eastern Michigan 30, UMass 21 This is the first game this season Eastern Michigan is listed as the moneyline favorite.

The Eagles have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

UMass has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Minutemen have played as an underdog of +230 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Eagles have a 75.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Eastern Michigan (-7)



Eastern Michigan (-7) Eastern Michigan is undefeated against the spread this season.

UMass has covered on one occasion against the spread this year.

The Minutemen have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50)



Over (50) Every game featuring UMass this season has finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 50.

Eastern Michigan averages 19.5 points per game against UMass' 27.7, totaling 2.8 points under the matchup's over/under of 50.

Splits Tables

Eastern Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48 48 Implied Total AVG 34 34 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

UMass

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.7 44 48 Implied Total AVG 32 26 35 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

