The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) and UMass Minutemen (1-2) will battle in a matchup at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Eastern Michigan vs. UMass?

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Eastern Michigan 30, UMass 21
  • This is the first game this season Eastern Michigan is listed as the moneyline favorite.
  • The Eagles have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.
  • UMass has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.
  • The Minutemen have played as an underdog of +230 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The Eagles have a 75.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Eastern Michigan (-7)
  • Eastern Michigan is undefeated against the spread this season.
  • UMass has covered on one occasion against the spread this year.
  • The Minutemen have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (50)
  • Every game featuring UMass this season has finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 50.
  • Eastern Michigan averages 19.5 points per game against UMass' 27.7, totaling 2.8 points under the matchup's over/under of 50.

Splits Tables

Eastern Michigan

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48 48
Implied Total AVG 34 34
ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

UMass

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 46.7 44 48
Implied Total AVG 32 26 35
ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Over/Under Record 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

