Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Eastern Michigan vs. UMass Game – Saturday, September 16
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) and UMass Minutemen (1-2) will battle in a matchup at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan. For odds and best bets, keep reading.
When and Where is Eastern Michigan vs. UMass?
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Venue: Rynearson Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Eastern Michigan 30, UMass 21
- This is the first game this season Eastern Michigan is listed as the moneyline favorite.
- The Eagles have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.
- UMass has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.
- The Minutemen have played as an underdog of +230 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The Eagles have a 75.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Eastern Michigan (-7)
- Eastern Michigan is undefeated against the spread this season.
- UMass has covered on one occasion against the spread this year.
- The Minutemen have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7 points or more (in three chances).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (50)
- Every game featuring UMass this season has finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 50.
- Eastern Michigan averages 19.5 points per game against UMass' 27.7, totaling 2.8 points under the matchup's over/under of 50.
Splits Tables
Eastern Michigan
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48
|48
|Implied Total AVG
|34
|34
|ATS Record
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
UMass
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.7
|44
|48
|Implied Total AVG
|32
|26
|35
|ATS Record
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-1
|1-1
