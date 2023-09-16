Our projection model predicts the Harvard Crimson will take down the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies on Saturday, September 16 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Harvard Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Harvard vs. St. Thomas (MN) Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Harvard (-3.7) 50.8 Harvard 27, St. Thomas (MN) 24

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 Ivy League Predictions

Harvard Betting Info (2022)

The Crimson covered just twice in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of five of Crimson games last season hit the over.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

St. Thomas (MN) Betting Info (2022)

The Tommies went 7-2-0 ATS last year.

A total of four of Tommies games last year hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Crimson vs. Tommies 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Harvard 26.9 23.6 18.6 25.6 33.8 20.8 St. Thomas (MN) 32.5 17.2 33.3 14 31.6 21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.