Harvard vs. St. Thomas (MN) Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
Our projection model predicts the Harvard Crimson will take down the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies on Saturday, September 16 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Harvard Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Harvard vs. St. Thomas (MN) Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Harvard (-3.7)
|50.8
|Harvard 27, St. Thomas (MN) 24
Week 3 Ivy League Predictions
Harvard Betting Info (2022)
- The Crimson covered just twice in 10 matchups with a spread last season.
- A total of five of Crimson games last season hit the over.
St. Thomas (MN) Betting Info (2022)
- The Tommies went 7-2-0 ATS last year.
- A total of four of Tommies games last year hit the over.
Crimson vs. Tommies 2022 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Harvard
|26.9
|23.6
|18.6
|25.6
|33.8
|20.8
|St. Thomas (MN)
|32.5
|17.2
|33.3
|14
|31.6
|21
