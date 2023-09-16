The Harvard Crimson (0-0) hit the road to meet the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (1-1) at Harvard Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Harvard ranked 57th in total offense (382.1 yards per game) and 27th in total defense (335.0 yards allowed per game) last year. With 18.0 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, St. Thomas (MN) ranks 75th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 41st, giving up 25.0 points per game.

Harvard vs. St. Thomas (MN) Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Allston, Massachusetts

Allston, Massachusetts Venue: Harvard Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Harvard vs. St. Thomas (MN) Key Statistics (2022)

Harvard St. Thomas (MN) 382.1 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.0 (59th) 335.0 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.2 (1st) 152.0 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.2 (23rd) 230.1 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.8 (96th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Harvard Stats Leaders (2022)

Charlie Dean's previous season stat line: 2,097 passing yards (209.7 per game), 168-for-282 (59.6%), 18 touchdowns and seven picks.

Aidan Borguet picked up 1,170 rushing yards (117.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns last year.

Sone Ntoh ran for 227 yards on 63 carries (22.7 yards per game) last year.

In the previous year, Kym Wimberly grabbed 51 passes (on 46 targets) for 603 yards (60.3 per game). He also found the end zone four times.

Ledger Hatch tacked on 397 yards on 18 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 14 times, and averaged 39.7 receiving yards per game.

Tyler Neville hauled in 26 passes on 21 targets for 302 yards and four touchdowns, compiling 30.2 receiving yards per game.

St. Thomas (MN) Stats Leaders

Tak Tateoka has compiled 137 yards (68.5 ypg) while completing 69.6% of his passes this season.

Shawn Shipman is his team's leading rusher with 32 carries for 172 yards, or 86.0 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Hope Adebayo has piled up 16 carries and totaled 62 yards with one touchdown.

Bryce Boyd has registered four catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 70 (35.0 yards per game). He's been targeted four times.

Colin Chase has caught five passes and compiled 40 receiving yards (20.0 per game).

Terrance Kamara's four targets have resulted in four grabs for 37 yards.

