The Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1) visit the Yale Bulldogs (0-0) at the Yale Bowl on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Yale ranked 41st in points scored last season (30.5 points per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking sixth-best in the FCS with 19.5 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Holy Cross ranks 27th in the FCS (413 total yards per game) and 65th defensively (377 total yards allowed per game).

Holy Cross vs. Yale Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: New Haven, Connecticut

Venue: Yale Bowl

Holy Cross vs. Yale Key Statistics (2022)

Holy Cross Yale 448.8 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412.5 (62nd) 331.5 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.4 (11th) 245 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.5 (10th) 203.8 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180 (94th) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 5 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Holy Cross Stats Leaders

Matthew Sluka has thrown for 320 yards on 19-of-29 passing with two touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 222 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Fuller has run for 229 yards on 26 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Jalen Coker has collected eight catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 178 (89 yards per game). He's been targeted 11 times and has one touchdown.

Justin Shorter has put up a 48-yard season so far. He's caught three passes on four targets.

Tyler Purdy has racked up 40 reciving yards (20 ypg) this season.

Yale Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Nolan Grooms had 1,660 passing yards (166 per game), a 57.8% completion percentage (134-for-232), 14 touchdowns, and only 10 interceptions. He also added 745 rushing yards on 130 carries with six rushing TDs (averaging 74.5 yards per game).

Tre Peterson put up 724 yards on 112 carries (72.4 yards per game), with six rushing touchdowns last year.

David Pantelis hauled in 39 catches for 509 yards (50.9 per game) while being targeted 20 times. He also scored two touchdowns.

Mason Tipton produced last year, catching 29 passes for 395 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 39.5 receiving yards per game.

Ryan Lindley hauled in 23 passes on 13 targets for 216 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 21.6 receiving yards per game.

