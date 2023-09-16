Our computer model predicts the Holy Cross Crusaders will take down the Yale Bulldogs on Saturday, September 16 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Yale Bowl, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Holy Cross vs. Yale Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Holy Cross (-1.2) 54.1 Holy Cross 28, Yale 26

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Holy Cross Betting Info (2023)

The Crusaders have covered every spread they have faced this season (2-0-0).

Two of the Crusaders' two games with a set total have hit the over (100%).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Yale Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total three times in Bulldogs games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Crusaders vs. Bulldogs 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Yale 30.5 19.5 36.0 18.6 25.0 20.4 Holy Cross 37.4 21.5 35.0 19.0 21.0 42.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.