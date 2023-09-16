North Carolina vs. Minnesota: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) play the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is 49.5 in the contest.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Minnesota matchup in this article.
North Carolina vs. Minnesota Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
North Carolina vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-7.5)
|49.5
|-275
|+225
|DraftKings
|North Carolina (-7)
|50
|-298
|+240
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-7)
|49.5
|-255
|+205
Week 3 Odds
North Carolina vs. Minnesota Betting Trends
- North Carolina has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Tar Heels have been favored by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Minnesota has not won against the spread this season in two chances.
North Carolina & Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds
|North Carolina
|To Win the National Champ.
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
|To Win the ACC
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
|Minnesota
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
