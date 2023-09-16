Cavan Biggio and the Toronto Blue Jays square off against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 174 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Boston is sixth in MLB with a .435 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston has scored 731 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

Boston strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.58 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.355 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (6-4) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in four innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Sale has started 17 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Yankees L 3-2 Home Nick Pivetta Randy Vasquez 9/12/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Kutter Crawford Carlos Rodón 9/14/2023 Yankees W 5-0 Home Tanner Houck Michael King 9/14/2023 Yankees L 8-5 Home Nick Robertson Clarke Schmidt 9/15/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Brayan Bello José Berríos 9/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Chris Sale Chris Bassitt 9/17/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nick Pivetta Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/18/2023 Rangers - Away Kutter Crawford Jordan Montgomery 9/19/2023 Rangers - Away Tanner Houck Nathan Eovaldi 9/20/2023 Rangers - Away Brayan Bello Jon Gray 9/22/2023 White Sox - Home Chris Sale Touki Toussaint

