How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Cavan Biggio and the Toronto Blue Jays square off against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 3:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox's 174 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.
- Boston is sixth in MLB with a .435 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox's .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- Boston has scored 731 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- Boston strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.58 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.355 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Sale (6-4) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 18th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in four innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Sale has started 17 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.
- In 17 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-2
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Randy Vasquez
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Carlos Rodón
|9/14/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-0
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Michael King
|9/14/2023
|Yankees
|L 8-5
|Home
|Nick Robertson
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|José Berríos
|9/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Chris Bassitt
|9/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/18/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9/20/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Jon Gray
|9/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Touki Toussaint
