Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (81-67) will face off against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (74-74) at Rogers Centre on Saturday, September 16. First pitch is set for 3:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Red Sox (+110). The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt - TOR (14-8, 3.83 ERA) vs Chris Sale - BOS (6-4, 4.88 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 56 out of the 103 games, or 54.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Blue Jays have gone 41-37 (winning 52.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays went 5-4 over the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (49.3%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have a mark of 23-15 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

