In the matchup between the Georgetown Hoyas and Stonehill Skyhawks on Saturday, September 16 at 12:30 PM, our projection system expects the Hoyas to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Stonehill vs. Georgetown Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Georgetown (-6.2) 56.0 Georgetown 31, Stonehill 25

Stonehill Betting Info (2022)

Georgetown Betting Info (2022)

The Hoyas put together a 5-5-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, six of Hoyas games went over the point total.

Skyhawks vs. Hoyas 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgetown 38.0 8.5 38.0 8.5 -- -- Stonehill 25.0 40.5 17.0 51.0 33.0 30.0

