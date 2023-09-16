Stonehill vs. Georgetown Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
In the matchup between the Georgetown Hoyas and Stonehill Skyhawks on Saturday, September 16 at 12:30 PM, our projection system expects the Hoyas to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Stonehill vs. Georgetown Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Georgetown (-6.2)
|56.0
|Georgetown 31, Stonehill 25
Stonehill Betting Info (2022)
Georgetown Betting Info (2022)
- The Hoyas put together a 5-5-1 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, six of Hoyas games went over the point total.
Skyhawks vs. Hoyas 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Georgetown
|38.0
|8.5
|38.0
|8.5
|--
|--
|Stonehill
|25.0
|40.5
|17.0
|51.0
|33.0
|30.0
