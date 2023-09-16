The Georgetown Hoyas (2-0) and the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) meet at Cooper Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Georgetown ranks 28th in total offense this season (410.5 yards per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-best in the FCS with 410.5 yards allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Stonehill is compiling 351.0 total yards per contest (53rd-ranked). It ranks 84th in the FCS on defense (428.5 total yards surrendered per game).

Stonehill vs. Georgetown Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 12:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Venue: Cooper Field

Stonehill vs. Georgetown Key Statistics

Stonehill Georgetown 351.0 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.5 (33rd) 428.5 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.0 (11th) 180.5 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.0 (4th) 170.5 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.5 (102nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Stonehill Stats Leaders

Ashur Carraha leads Stonehill with 341 yards on 32-of-59 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 27 rushing yards (13.5 ypg) on nine carries.

Jermaine Corbett has rushed 52 times for a team-high 248 yards (124.0 per game) with three touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his eight receptions this season are good for 81 yards.

Tom Comella has piled up 80 yards (on 13 attempts) with one touchdown.

Chris Domercat leads his team with 111 receiving yards on nine receptions with one touchdown.

Brigham Dunphy has racked up 54 reciving yards (27.0 ypg) this season.

Georgetown Stats Leaders

Tyler Knoop has thrown for 255 yards (127.5 ypg) to lead Georgetown, completing 63.2% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 60 rushing yards on nine carries with one rushing touchdown.

Joshua Stakely has carried the ball 31 times for a team-high 234 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Naieem Kearney has carried the ball 31 times for 189 yards (94.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Nicholas Dunnenman's team-leading 65 yards as a receiver have come on eight catches (out of 12 targets).

Brock Biestek has hauled in three receptions totaling 52 yards so far this campaign.

Jimmy Kibble has been the target of one pass and hauled in one catch for 45 yards, an average of 22.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

