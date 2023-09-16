Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 16, when the Eastern Michigan Eagles and UMass Minutemen square off at 2:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Eagles. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

UMass vs. Eastern Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Eastern Michigan (-7) Toss Up (50) Eastern Michigan 31, UMass 20

Week 3 FBS Independent Predictions

UMass Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Minutemen have a 30.3% chance to win.

The Minutemen are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as at least 7-point underdogs this season, the Minutemen are 1-2 against the spread.

The Minutemen have hit the over in all of their three games with a set total.

UMass games this season have averaged an over/under of 46.7 points, 3.3 less than the point total in this matchup.

Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Eagles a 75.0% chance to win.

The Eagles have won once against the spread this year.

The over/under in this game is 50 points, 2.0 higher than the average total in Eastern Michigan games this season.

Minutemen vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Michigan 19.5 24.0 33.0 23.0 6.0 25.0 UMass 27.7 43.3 28.0 41.0 27.5 44.5

