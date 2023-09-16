The UMass Minutemen (1-2) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 as a 7-point underdog. The contest has a point total set at 50.5.

Eastern Michigan has been a bottom-25 offense this season, ranking third-worst with 218.5 yards per contest. The defensive unit is ranked 101st in the FBS (405.5 yards allowed per game). UMass ranks 76th in points per game (27.7), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-worst in the FBS with 43.3 points ceded per contest.

UMass vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Rynearson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Eastern Michigan vs UMass Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eastern Michigan -7 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -300 +230

Week 3 FBS Independent Betting Trends

UMass Betting Records & Stats

UMass Stats Leaders

In 12 games last season, Ellis Merriweather posted 575 rushing yards and three touchdowns while averaging 3.8 yards per carry.

In 12 games, Gino Campiotti passed for 257 yards (21.4 yards per game) to go along with one touchdown, six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 44.6%.

As a runner, Campiotti scampered for 390 yards (3.8 YPC) and three touchdowns.

Last season Cam Sullivan-Brown caught 27 balls on 48 targets for 373 yards and two touchdowns.

As a key contributor to the offense, George Johnson totaled 402 receiving yards and one touchdown on 28 catches.

Last year Jalen Mackie collected 51 tackles, eight TFL, 3.5 sacks, and one interception in 12 games.

Marcus Cushnie accumulated 5.5 sacks to go along with 10 TFL and 28 tackles in 12 games.

Tyler Rudolph helped on defense with two interceptions to go along with 34 tackles and two passes defended in 12 games.

The contributions of Jordan Mahoney, who played in 12 games, included 14 tackles and three interceptions.

