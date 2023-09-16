The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) square off against the UMass Minutemen (1-2) at Rynearson Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

While Eastern Michigan's defense ranks 69th with 24 points allowed per game, the Eagles have been slightly less successful on offense, ranking 20th-worst (19.5 points per game). UMass ranks 76th in points per game (27.7), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-worst in the FBS with 43.3 points ceded per contest.

UMass vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

UMass vs. Eastern Michigan Key Statistics

UMass Eastern Michigan 332 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.5 (130th) 465.3 (131st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.5 (93rd) 133 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 95.5 (112th) 199 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 123 (127th) 4 (90th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (36th) 6 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (72nd)

UMass Stats Leaders

Carlos Davis leads UMass with 350 yards on 28-of-40 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Kay'Ron Adams has run the ball 45 times for 237 yards, with two touchdowns.

Taisun Phommachanh has run for 130 yards across 25 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Anthony Simpson's 188 receiving yards (62.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 10 catches on 17 targets with one touchdown.

Christian Wells has caught four passes and compiled 95 receiving yards (31.7 per game).

George Johnson's 19 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has 246 passing yards for Eastern Michigan, completing 58.3% of his passes and throwing one touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Samson Evans has racked up 125 yards on 27 carries while finding paydirt one time.

Jaylon Jackson has carried the ball 10 times for 37 yards (18.5 per game).

Tanner Knue's 94 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 16 times and has collected 12 catches and one touchdown.

Blake Daniels has caught five passes for 53 yards (26.5 yards per game) this year.

Jere Getzinger Jr. has been the target of seven passes and racked up five receptions for 32 yards, an average of 16 yards per contest.

