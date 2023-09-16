The UMass Minutemen (1-2) will look to upset the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium. The Eagles are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Eastern Michigan vs. UMass matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UMass vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

UMass vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

UMass vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

UMass has covered once in three chances against the spread this year.

The Minutemen have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Eastern Michigan has covered in its only game with a spread this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.