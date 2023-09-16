The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Wake Forest is averaging 455.5 yards per game on offense this season (37th in the FBS), and is allowing 337 yards per game (65th) on defense. From an offensive perspective, Old Dominion is posting 343.5 total yards per contest (97th-ranked). It ranks 105th in the FBS on defense (413 total yards surrendered per game).

See more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN2.

Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Key Statistics

Wake Forest Old Dominion 455.5 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.5 (100th) 337 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413 (98th) 193 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173 (57th) 262.5 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.5 (113th) 2 (36th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (71st) 5 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (121st)

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has recorded 525 yards (262.5 ypg) on 36-of-56 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Demond Claiborne has 235 rushing yards on 39 carries with one touchdown.

Tate Carney has collected 117 yards on 13 carries, scoring one time.

Jahmal Banks has hauled in 10 receptions for 142 yards (71 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Wesley Grimes has put up a 116-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in six passes on nine targets.

Ke'Shawn Williams has racked up seven catches for 105 yards, an average of 52.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has thrown for 341 yards (170.5 ypg) to lead Old Dominion, completing 59.1% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 85 yards (42.5 ypg) on 24 carries with one touchdown.

Keshawn Wicks is his team's leading rusher with 31 carries for 176 yards, or 88 per game.

Reymello Murphy has totaled three catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 102 (51 yards per game). He's been targeted five times and has two touchdowns.

Isiah Paige has caught five passes and compiled 51 receiving yards (25.5 per game).

Kelby Williams' three catches (on seven targets) have netted him 50 yards (25 ypg) and one touchdown.

