The Miami Dolphins (1-0) hit the road for an AFC East battle against the New England Patriots (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium, so check out our best bets.

When is Dolphins vs. Patriots?

  • Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
  • Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Miami 32 - New England 26
  • The Dolphins have a 58.7% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Dolphins won 70% of the games last season when they were the moneyline favorite (7-3).
  • Miami had a 7-3 record last year (winning 70% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -142 or shorter.
  • The Patriots won one of the nine games they played as underdogs last season.
  • Last season, New England was at least a +120 underdog on the moneyline six times, losing each of those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Miami (-2.5)
  • The Dolphins had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
  • As 2.5-point or greater favorites, Miami went 4-5-1 against the spread last year.
  • The Patriots' record against the spread last season was 7-9-1.
  • New England had two wins ATS (2-7) as a 2.5-point underdog or more last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (46.5)
  • The two teams averaged a combined 1.7 less points per game (44.8) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 46.5 points.
  • Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 43.9 points per game last season, 2.6 fewer than the over/under for this game.
  • A total of eight of the Dolphins' games last season went over the point total.
  • Last season, eight Patriots games hit the over.

