Miami (1-0) will face off against their AFC East rival, the New England Patriots (0-1) in a matchup on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Dolphins favored to win by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the outing.

In this week's NFL action, the Dolphins play the Patriots. For those who intend to make some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two teams.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter last season, the Patriots had the lead seven times, trailed five times, and were tied five times.

The Patriots averaged 3.1 points on offense and surrendered an average of three points on defense in the first quarter last year.

Last season, the Dolphins led after the first quarter in five games, were losing after the first quarter in six games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in six games .

Offensively, Miami averaged 5.1 points in the first quarter (10th-ranked) last year. From a defensive standpoint, it gave up 4.4 points on average in the first quarter (16th-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Patriots outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games last season, were outscored in the second quarter in nine games, and they tied in the second quarter in three games.

In the second quarter last year, the Patriots averaged 5.8 points scored on offense (25th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 7.9 points on defense (22nd-ranked).

The Dolphins won the second quarter five times, were outscored eight times, and were knotted up four times in 17 games last season.

Miami put up an average of 7.6 points on offense in the second quarter last year, and it gave up an average of 9.5 points on defense.

3rd Quarter

The Patriots won the third quarter in seven games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

In the third quarter last year, the Patriots averaged 6.1 points on offense (fourth-ranked) and gave up an average of 4.8 points on defense (21st-ranked).

Looking at the third quarter, the Dolphins outscored their opponent in the third quarter in nine games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

In the third quarter last year, Miami averaged 5.5 points on offense, and it gave up an average of 3.1 points on defense.

4th Quarter

The Patriots won the fourth quarter in five games last season, were outscored in that quarter in eight games, and tied in that quarter in four games.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Patriots averaged 5.2 points scored on offense (24th-ranked) and allowed an average of 5.6 points on defense (12th-ranked).

In the Dolphins' 17 games last year, they won the fourth quarter four times, lost eight times, and tied five times.

In the fourth quarter last year, Miami averaged 5.2 points on offense and allowed an average of 6.4 points on defense.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Patriots led after the first half in five games last season (4-1 in those contests), were behind after the first half in nine games (2-7), and were tied after the first half in three games (2-1).

In the first half last year, the Patriots averaged 8.9 points scored on offense (26th-ranked) and gave up an average of 10.9 points on defense (14th-ranked).

Last year, the Dolphins were winning after the first half in five games, were losing after the first half in nine games, and were tied after the first half in three games.

Miami averaged 12.7 points in the first half (ninth-ranked) last year. Defensively, it gave up 13.9 points on average in the first half (30th-ranked).

2nd Half

The Patriots outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games last year (4-5 record in those games), and were outscored in the second half in eight games (4-4).

In the second half last year, the Patriots averaged 11.3 points on offense and gave up an average of 10.5 points on defense.

Through 17 games last season, the Dolphins won the second half nine times (5-4 record in those games), were outscored seven times (3-4), and tied one time (1-0).

In the second half last season, Miami averaged 10.7 points on offense. It surrendered an average of 9.5 points on defense in the second half.

