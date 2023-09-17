A victory by the Miami Dolphins over the New England Patriots is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, September 17 at 8:20 PM ET (at Gillette Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

The Dolphins put up 364.5 yards per game offensively last season (sixth in NFL), and they surrendered 337.8 yards per game (18th) on the other side of the ball. From an offensive standpoint, the Patriots ranked 26th in the NFL with 314.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per contest).

Patriots vs. Dolphins Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Dolphins (-2.5) Over (46.5) Dolphins 32, Patriots 26

Patriots Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Patriots.

New England covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last year.

The Patriots covered the spread twice last year (2-6 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

A total of eight of New England games last year went over the point total.

Patriots games averaged 42.5 total points last season, four fewer than the total for this matchup.

Dolphins Betting Info

The Dolphins have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Miami went 9-8-0 ATS last season.

The Dolphins were favored by 2.5 points or more 10 times last season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.

Miami games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

The over/under in this matchup is 46.5 points, 0.4 fewer than the average total in last season's Dolphins contests.

Patriots vs. Dolphins 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami 23.4 23.5 21.6 15.5 24.9 30.6 New England 21.4 20.4 19.5 17.9 23.1 22.7

