The Miami Dolphins (1-0) and the New England Patriots (0-1) play on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in a clash of AFC East opponents.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Dolphins and the Patriots.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
  • Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • City: Foxborough, Massachusetts
  • Venue: Gillette Stadium
Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Dolphins 3 46.5 -150 +125

Patriots vs. Dolphins Betting Records & Stats

New England Patriots

  • The Patriots and their opponents combined to score more than 46.5 points in seven of 17 games last season.
  • New England's outings last year had a 42.5-point average over/under, 4.0 fewer points than this game's total.
  • The Patriots had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
  • The Patriots were underdogs in nine games last season and won one (11.1%) of those contests.
  • Last season, New England was at least a +125 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Miami Dolphins

  • Dolphins games last season went over this contest's total of 46.5 points eight times.
  • Miami had an average point total of 46.9 in its contests last season, 0.4 more points than the over/under for this game.
  • The Dolphins' record against the spread last season was 9-8-0.
  • The Dolphins won seven of the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline last season (70%).
  • Miami finished 7-3 last year (winning 70% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

Dolphins vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total
Dolphins 23.4 11 23.5 24 46.9 8
Patriots 21.4 17 20.4 11 42.5 7
Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 42.5 42.1 42.8
Implied Team Total AVG 23.4 23.1 23.7
ATS Record 7-8-1 3-4-0 4-4-1
Over/Under Record 8-9-0 3-5-0 5-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-1 3-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-8 0-3 1-5

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 46.9 46.8 47.0
Implied Team Total AVG 26.0 26.3 25.8
ATS Record 9-8-0 5-3-0 4-5-0
Over/Under Record 8-9-0 1-7-0 7-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 5-1 2-2
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-1 1-4

