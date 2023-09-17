The Toronto Blue Jays (82-67) are looking for continued production from a batter on a hot streak against the Boston Red Sox (74-75) on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET, at Rogers Centre. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is riding a three-game homer streak.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-3, 2.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Nick Pivetta (9-9, 4.56 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryu - TOR (3-3, 2.93 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (9-9, 4.56 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta

Pivetta (9-9 with a 4.56 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season.

In his last time out on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, with 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 35 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .217 batting average against him.

Pivetta heads into this outing with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Pivetta will try to record his 14th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 3.5 innings per appearance.

In 13 of his 35 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Nick Pivetta vs. Blue Jays

The opposing Blue Jays offense has the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.415) and ranks 18th in home runs hit (171) in all of MLB. They have a collective .256 batting average, and are seventh in the league with 1309 total hits and 16th in MLB play scoring 676 runs.

Pivetta has pitched 14 innings, giving up seven earned runs on 13 hits while striking out 14 against the Blue Jays this season.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hyun-Jin Ryu

The Blue Jays will send Ryu (3-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Texas Rangers.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 2.93, a 3.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.050 in eight games this season.

He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.

Ryu has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in eight chances this season.

