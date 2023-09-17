The Connecticut Sun and the Minnesota Lynx will match up in Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Lynx matchup in this article.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Sun have put together a 21-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Lynx have put together a 20-19-0 ATS record so far this year.

Connecticut has been favored by 9.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

When playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this season, Minnesota has an ATS record of 3-6.

In the Sun's 39 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 22 times.

The Lynx and their opponents have combined to hit the over 23 out of 40 times this season.

