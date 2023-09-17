The Connecticut Sun (27-13) have one player on the injury report in their NBA playoffs opening round game 2 against the Minnesota Lynx (19-21) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Sun beat the Lynx 90-60 on Wednesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Ankle 8.1 7 3.1 Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas is tops on her squad in both rebounds (9.9) and assists (7.9) per game, and also puts up 15.5 points. At the other end, she delivers 1.8 steals (third in the league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner posts 17.4 points and 2.2 assists per contest -- both team highs. She is also posting 5.6 rebounds, shooting 42.5% from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Tiffany Hayes averages 12.1 points, 3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, she puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Natisha Hiedeman puts up 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, she averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Rebecca Allen is putting up 6.4 points, 0.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.

Sun vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -9.5 158.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.