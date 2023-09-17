In Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, the Connecticut Sun will host the Minnesota Lynx.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Sun vs. Lynx

Connecticut puts up 82.7 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 85 Minnesota allows.

This season, Connecticut has a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 44.6% of shots Minnesota's opponents have knocked down.

The Sun are 18-3 when they shoot higher than 44.6% from the field.

Connecticut's 36% three-point shooting percentage this season is just 0.3 percentage points higher than opponents of Minnesota have shot from deep (35.7%).

The Sun have assembled a 13-4 record in games this season when the team knocks down more than 35.7% of their three-point shots.

Connecticut averages 33.6 rebounds a contest, 0.7 fewer rebounds per game than Minnesota's average.

Sun Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Sun have been scoring 80.9 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 82.7 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

The last 10 games have seen Connecticut give up three fewer points per game (76) than its season-long average (79).

The Sun are trending up from deep over their last 10 outings, making 9 threes per game and shooting 38.3% from long range in comparison to their season-long averages of 7.2 makes and 36% from distance in the 2023 season.

Sun Injuries