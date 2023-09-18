Red Sox vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 18
Monday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (82-67) versus the Boston Red Sox (74-76) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on September 18.
The probable pitchers are Jordan Montgomery (9-11) for the Rangers and Kutter Crawford (6-7) for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The last 10 Red Sox contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Red Sox have been underdogs in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (48.1%) in those contests.
- This season, Boston has come away with a win seven times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (736 total, 4.9 per game).
- Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 14
|Yankees
|W 5-0
|Tanner Houck vs Michael King
|September 14
|Yankees
|L 8-5
|Nick Robertson vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 15
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Brayan Bello vs José Berríos
|September 16
|@ Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Chris Sale vs Chris Bassitt
|September 17
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Nick Pivetta vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 18
|@ Rangers
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 19
|@ Rangers
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 20
|@ Rangers
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Jon Gray
|September 22
|White Sox
|-
|Chris Sale vs Touki Toussaint
|September 23
|White Sox
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Dylan Cease
|September 24
|White Sox
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Mike Clevinger
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.