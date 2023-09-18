Boston Red Sox (74-76) will square off against the Texas Rangers (82-67) at Globe Life Field on Monday, September 18 at 8:05 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Rafael Devers will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +135 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - TEX (9-11, 3.47 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (6-7, 4.18 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 98 games this season and won 57 (58.2%) of those contests.

The Rangers have gone 29-17 (winning 63% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 3-3 record across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (48.1%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have a mark of 7-4 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

