Red Sox vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 18
The Boston Red Sox (74-76) will look to Rafael Devers, on a two-game homer streak, versus the Texas Rangers (82-67) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday, at Globe Life Field.
The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (9-11) for the Rangers and Kutter Crawford (6-7) for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (9-11, 3.47 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (6-7, 4.18 ERA)
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford
- The Red Sox will send Crawford (6-7) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.18 ERA and 114 strikeouts over 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.18, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .229 against him.
- Crawford has two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Crawford has put up 10 starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.
- In seven of his 28 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Kutter Crawford vs. Rangers
- The opposing Rangers offense has the third-ranked slugging percentage (.454) and ranks sixth in home runs hit (209) in all of MLB. They have a collective .266 batting average, and are second in the league with 1375 total hits and third in MLB action scoring 818 runs.
- Crawford has a 6.75 ERA and a 2 WHIP against the Rangers this season in four innings pitched, allowing a .412 batting average over one appearance.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery
- Montgomery (9-11) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 30th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.47, a 3.34 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.221 in 29 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start 17 times in 29 starts this season.
- Montgomery has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 29 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 12th, 1.221 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 36th.
