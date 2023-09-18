The Boston Red Sox (74-76) will look to Rafael Devers, on a two-game homer streak, versus the Texas Rangers (82-67) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday, at Globe Life Field.

The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (9-11) for the Rangers and Kutter Crawford (6-7) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (9-11, 3.47 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (6-7, 4.18 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

The Red Sox will send Crawford (6-7) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.18 ERA and 114 strikeouts over 112 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

In 28 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.18, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .229 against him.

Crawford has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Crawford has put up 10 starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

In seven of his 28 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Kutter Crawford vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has the third-ranked slugging percentage (.454) and ranks sixth in home runs hit (209) in all of MLB. They have a collective .266 batting average, and are second in the league with 1375 total hits and third in MLB action scoring 818 runs.

Crawford has a 6.75 ERA and a 2 WHIP against the Rangers this season in four innings pitched, allowing a .412 batting average over one appearance.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery (9-11) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 30th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.47, a 3.34 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.221 in 29 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 17 times in 29 starts this season.

Montgomery has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 29 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 12th, 1.221 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 36th.

