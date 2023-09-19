As of September 19 the New England Patriots' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +10000, rank them 25th in the NFL.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

New England Betting Insights

New England put together a 7-8-1 record against the spread last season.

A total of eight Patriots games last season hit the over.

New England put up 314.6 yards per game on offense last year (26th in ), and it gave up 322 yards per game (eighth) on the other side of the ball.

The Patriots had a 4-4 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last year.

As underdogs, New England had just one victory (1-7) versus its 7-1 record when favored.

In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Patriots Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

Stevenson also had 69 receptions for 421 yards and one TD.

In 14 games, Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and picked up 102 yards.

In 15 games with the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 876 yards (58.4 per game) and 12 TDs.

In the passing game with the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).

In 16 games last year, Matthew Judon recorded 15.5 sacks to go with 14.0 TFL and 60 tackles.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +800 2 September 17 Dolphins L 24-17 +1400 3 September 24 @ Jets - +6600 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +800 5 October 8 Saints - +2500 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +10000 7 October 22 Bills - +1000 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +1400 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +8000 13 December 3 Chargers - +3000 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +3500 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +10000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +1000 18 January 7 Jets - +6600

